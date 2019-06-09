Overview of Dr. Dean Currie, MD

Dr. Dean Currie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Currie works at Jackson Surgical Associates PA in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.