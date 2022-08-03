Dr. Dean Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Davis, MD
Dr. Dean Davis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Florida E.N.T and Allergy5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 463-9245Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Davis Facial Plastic Surgery, Tampa. Florida3440 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 877-7917
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Had many surgeons to choose from, but choosing Dr Davis was very smart on my part to trust him with my rhinoplasty! He has an exceptional and professional team of people who care and are very knowledgeable! Always open for questions! Dr Davis is the friendliest and most personable man you will ever meet for a surgeon! He absolutely cares about his patients and truly values his own artistry. Your face is his priority and he will not be happy unless you are happy! That is a rare gift! I am Greek and wanted my nose to look a little more feminine and not as wide. He did everything I wanted and even added his own ethnic expertise in the mix!! I’m still healing as it’s only been 12 days post op and I’m already loving what I see and am super excited to see more once the swelling and bruising goes down! Highly recommend this man and his entire office! You will not be sorry and u can thank me later.
About Dr. Dean Davis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1689666810
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida, Division Of Facial Plastic Surgery
- University Of Virginia Medical Center-Charlottesville, Va
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.