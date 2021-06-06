Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deroberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD
Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Deroberts' Office Locations
DeRoberts Plastic Surgery4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 299-5313MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Syracuse Plastic Surgery Pllc3107 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13224 Directions (315) 299-5313
Hospital Affiliations
- Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Martin's Point
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m impressed with every single step of several surgeries... I’ve never in my life felt comfortable in my own skin til now..I absolutely love the staff n they are open n honest they come right to the point ... Love love love hands down
About Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396771424
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deroberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deroberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deroberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deroberts has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deroberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Deroberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deroberts.
