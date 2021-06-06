See All Plastic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (35)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD

Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Deroberts works at DeRoberts Plastic Surgery in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deroberts' Office Locations

    DeRoberts Plastic Surgery
    4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 299-5313
    Syracuse Plastic Surgery Pllc
    3107 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 299-5313

Hospital Affiliations
  • Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
  • Crouse Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 06, 2021
    I’m impressed with every single step of several surgeries... I’ve never in my life felt comfortable in my own skin til now..I absolutely love the staff n they are open n honest they come right to the point ... Love love love hands down
    Peaches — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Dean Deroberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396771424
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
