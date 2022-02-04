See All Podiatrists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (277)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM

Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.

Dr. Dorfman works at East Ocean Podiatry in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dorfman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Ocean Podiatry
    820 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 481-3525
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 277 ratings
    Patient Ratings (277)
    5 Star
    (266)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 04, 2022
    I am an ultramarathon runner. After struggling for three months with plantar fasciitis, and trying most of the traditional approaches to solving the problem without success, two running friends independently told me about Dr. Dean Dorfman and that his treatment had gotten rid of their own "PF". I was skeptical at first, but after 4 weekly treatments--right on target--the pain went away. My skepticism is gone! Three weeks later I ran a 50-mile race. During and the day after the race, I felt a little discomfort, but not enough to prevent me from running normally, and the ache was gone on the second day. If you are suffering with plantar fasciitis, I highly recommend Dr. Dorfman and his "EPAT" shockwave therapy treatment. It is non-invasive. It really works.
    — Feb 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326026865
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago, Chicago, Il
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorfman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorfman works at East Ocean Podiatry in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dorfman’s profile.

    Dr. Dorfman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    277 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

