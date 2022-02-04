Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Dorfman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.
East Ocean Podiatry820 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 481-3525Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
I am an ultramarathon runner. After struggling for three months with plantar fasciitis, and trying most of the traditional approaches to solving the problem without success, two running friends independently told me about Dr. Dean Dorfman and that his treatment had gotten rid of their own "PF". I was skeptical at first, but after 4 weekly treatments--right on target--the pain went away. My skepticism is gone! Three weeks later I ran a 50-mile race. During and the day after the race, I felt a little discomfort, but not enough to prevent me from running normally, and the ache was gone on the second day. If you are suffering with plantar fasciitis, I highly recommend Dr. Dorfman and his "EPAT" shockwave therapy treatment. It is non-invasive. It really works.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326026865
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- University Of Chicago, Chicago, Il
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- State University of New York
