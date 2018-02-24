Overview of Dr. Dean Drezner, MD

Dr. Dean Drezner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Darby, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Drezner works at Mercy Medical Associates in Darby, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA, Media, PA, Lawrenceville, NJ and Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.