Dr. Dean Drezner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dean Drezner, MD
Dr. Dean Drezner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Darby, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Drezner's Office Locations
Mercy Mgmt. of Southeastern Pennsylvani1501 Lansdowne Ave Ste 209, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (610) 237-3590
King of Prussia Office166 Allendale Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 629-1353
Hearsay Ent. Docs LLC1215 W Baltimore Pike Ste 4, Media, PA 19063 Directions (215) 629-1353
Princeton Eye And Ear2999 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 403-8840
Plainsboro Office1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 403-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i had two visits with dr drezner in the past 6 months. i find him to be very knowledgeable, with a great doctor to patient personality. he gives thorough examinations. dr drezner leaves time to ask and answer questions. his nursing and administrative staff are excellent. they are very polite and helpful.
About Dr. Dean Drezner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760589725
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Univerisity of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
