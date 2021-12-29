Overview

Dr. Dean Earp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.



Dr. Earp works at North Hills Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.