Overview

Dr. Dean Edwards, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Gastroenterology Associates of Southeast MO in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.