Dr. Dean Firschein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firschein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Firschein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Firschein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Firschein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners Of Georgia1020 Twelve Oaks Pl Ste A, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 613-8500
-
2
Allergy Partners of Georgia330 HAWTHORNE LN, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 613-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firschein?
This doctor is probably the best doctor I have ever come into contact with. The entire office is probably the best office I've ever come into contact with. A few of the words I would use to describe Dr. Firschein would be: highly intelligent, straight to the point, warm, caring, assertive, and determined. Thank you Dr. Firschein for taking such excellent care of our daughter today.
About Dr. Dean Firschein, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336139765
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firschein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firschein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firschein works at
Dr. Firschein has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firschein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Firschein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firschein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firschein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firschein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.