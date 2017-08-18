See All Allergists & Immunologists in Watkinsville, GA
Dr. Dean Firschein, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Firschein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Firschein works at Allergy Partners of Georgia in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners Of Georgia
    1020 Twelve Oaks Pl Ste A, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 613-8500
  2. 2
    Allergy Partners of Georgia
    330 HAWTHORNE LN, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 613-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 18, 2017
    This doctor is probably the best doctor I have ever come into contact with. The entire office is probably the best office I've ever come into contact with. A few of the words I would use to describe Dr. Firschein would be: highly intelligent, straight to the point, warm, caring, assertive, and determined. Thank you Dr. Firschein for taking such excellent care of our daughter today.
    Jade Underwood in Athens, GA — Aug 18, 2017
    About Dr. Dean Firschein, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336139765
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Firschein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firschein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Firschein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Firschein has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firschein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Firschein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firschein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firschein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firschein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

