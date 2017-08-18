Overview

Dr. Dean Firschein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Firschein works at Allergy Partners of Georgia in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.