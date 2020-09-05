Dr. Gant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean Gant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dean Gant, MD
Dr. Dean Gant, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Union, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Gant works at
Dr. Gant's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology Charlotte200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (919) 599-2473
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gant is straightforward and kind. That's a rare combination in a medical professional. He shares information clearly and without condescension. During the course of my treatments I have met with him every Thursday for a general review of my progress and an opportunity for me to ask questions. He also met with me when I did not have an appointment but had told one of the radiation technicians about about a post-surgery problem that was troubling me. He listened. Then he provided me with information that was reassuring. Per his suggestion I made a follow up appointment with my PCP. I have a tendency to be highly critical and distrustful of healthcare providers but I would trust Dr. Gant with the medical care of my loved ones. I do not say that lightly. I feel fortunate to have Dr. Gant and his staff as my radiation treatment team. They have made my days far less stressful and have provided me with a great deal of hope.
About Dr. Dean Gant, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053356493
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium
- Madigan Army Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gant has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gant.
