Dr. Dean George, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Roger Williams Hospital



Dr. George works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.