Dr. Dean George, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean George, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Roger Williams Hospital

Dr. George works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 676-7000
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 125, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 676-7000
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-6141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Reaction
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dean George, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497160535
    Education & Certifications

    • Roger Williams Hospital
    • Roger Williams Hospital|Roger Williams Medical Center
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center|Jersey Shore University Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

