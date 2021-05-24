See All Ophthalmologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Dean Glaros, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dean Glaros, MD

Dr. Dean Glaros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Glaros works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Migraine and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Glaros' Office Locations

    Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 910-2330
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Center for Ambulatory Surgerythe
    5759 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 884-4501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Migraine
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2021
    My last experience with Dr. GLAROS went very well. I have an appointment with him on the 24 of May at 10 am. I made a mistake and hit the wrong thing. I'll bring my cards showing I've had both of my Moderna shots.
    Marie Thomas Corbett — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Dean Glaros, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1588627624
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Glaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glaros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glaros works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Glaros’s profile.

    Dr. Glaros has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Migraine and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.