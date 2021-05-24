Dr. Dean Glaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Glaros, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Glaros, MD
Dr. Dean Glaros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Glaros' Office Locations
Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Center for Ambulatory Surgerythe5759 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 884-4501
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My last experience with Dr. GLAROS went very well. I have an appointment with him on the 24 of May at 10 am. I made a mistake and hit the wrong thing. I'll bring my cards showing I've had both of my Moderna shots.
About Dr. Dean Glaros, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Ophthalmology
