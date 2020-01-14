Overview of Dr. Dean Gobo, MD

Dr. Dean Gobo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Gobo works at Morton Plant Neuroscience in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.