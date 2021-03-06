See All Dermatologists in Celebration, FL
Dr. Dean Goodless, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Goodless, MD is a Dermatologist in Celebration, FL. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Ctr|University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics

Dr. Goodless works at Goodless Dermatology in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goodless Dermatology
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 301, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 06, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Goodless for about twenty years. He is caring, effective and good-natured. I travel from Apopka to Celebration for appointments with him.
    Mary Flynn — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Dean Goodless, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932120326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr|University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Fla Coll Med
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Goodless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodless works at Goodless Dermatology in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goodless’s profile.

    Dr. Goodless has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodless on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodless.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

