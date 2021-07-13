Overview

Dr. Dean Guadagna, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.



Dr. Guadagna works at Family Health Services of West Broward in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.