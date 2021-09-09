Dr. Dean Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Heller, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Heller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dean Heller MD PA9240 SW 72nd St Ste 116, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 412-8315
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heller goes far beyond his call of duty, there are no more doctors like Dr. Heller. He is professional, personable and he is always available for you. I am happy I am in good hands, should I have a problem with my heart. Thank you Dr. Heller.
About Dr. Dean Heller, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093815508
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
