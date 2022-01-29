Overview of Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD

Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at Advantage Eye Care in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.