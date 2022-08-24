See All Pediatricians in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD

Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LAC USC Medical Center and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobs works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Santa Ana
    1212 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I found Dr. Jacobs after having a difficult encounter with another pediatrician that was assigned to my child at the time of birth. I later found Dr. Jacobs online and I am so thankful he was accepting new patients! Dr. Jacobs is wonderful with young children and parents. He has a positive and professional demeanor and is caring and honest. His staff is incredible as well. Everyone from the office staff to the nurses make you feel like family which is a bonus. I highly recommend Dr. Jacobs to any first time parents or parents looking for a new pediatrician in the Orange County area!
    Kris — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD
    About Dr. Dean Jacobs, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497802318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAC USC Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
