Overview

Dr. Dean Kereiakes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Kereiakes works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.