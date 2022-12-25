Dr. Dean Kereiakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kereiakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Kereiakes, MD
Dr. Dean Kereiakes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
I saw Dr. Kereiakes because I was having trouble controlling my blood pressure. He and a colleague worked tirelessly until they got the right medication‘s to work. I could text him at any time and he responded. He’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met and an amazing physician.
About Dr. Dean Kereiakes, MD
- 45 years of experience
- University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of California-San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
