Dr. Dean Kostov, MD
Dr. Dean Kostov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport News, VA.
Riverside Hospital Inc Dba Riversdie Hampton12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 410, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5200
Riverside Hampton Roads Neurosurgical & Spine Specialists - Williamsburg120 Kings Way Ste 3500, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 534-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He told me exactly what he could do for my back and why. He was dead on and I’m much better now. His staff is amazing too!
Dr. Kostov has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostov.
