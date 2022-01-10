Overview

Dr. Dean Kramer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at DEAN C KRAMER MD PC in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.