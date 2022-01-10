Dr. Dean Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Kramer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dean C. Kramer M.d.1155 NW 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-6736
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very attentive and committed to helping me resolve my issues. I am grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Dean Kramer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1023057510
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
