Dr. Dean Kravis, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Dean Kravis, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Kravis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Arvind Patel M.d.s.c.380 E Northwest Hwy Ste 200, Des Plaines, IL 60016
Monday9:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
Saturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Kravis is thoughtful and thorough. I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes with my last 3 pregnancies and he was my endocrinologist for each of my pregnancies. So grateful that each of my babies were healthy and delivered at full term--each pregnancy was diet controlled. Thank you, Dr. Kravis!
About Dr. Dean Kravis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1881620458
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Michael Reese Med Ctr
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kravis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kravis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kravis works at
Dr. Kravis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kravis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kravis speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.