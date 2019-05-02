Overview

Dr. Dean Kravis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kravis works at Clinical Associates Medical Services in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.