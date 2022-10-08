Overview of Dr. Dean Licopantis, DPM

Dr. Dean Licopantis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Licopantis works at Ankle & Foot Surgery PA in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.