Dr. Dean Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dean Lin, MD
Dr. Dean Lin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Lee Memorial Health System2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3993
Lee Memorial Health System2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3800
Lee Health - Neurointerventional Radiology13685 Doctors Way Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw Dr Lin. He has an excellent bed side manor. Explained everything to us in terms we could understand
About Dr. Dean Lin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1760589576
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
