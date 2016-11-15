See All Radiation Oncologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Dean Mastras, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Gig Harbor, WA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dean Mastras, MD

Dr. Dean Mastras, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Mastras works at Tacoma/Valley Radiation Oncology Center in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mastras' Office Locations

    Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2016
    I moved to Tacoma from the east coast mid-treatment. Dr. Mastras not only provided excellent care for my time-sensitive treatment, but also went well beyond his stipulated role and helped me and my husband find primary care physicians and specialists in the area. He is respectful and courteous, and took as much time as necessary to explain my condition and his treatment rationale, as well as set expectations for treatment and side effects. I cannot recommend him and this team highly enough.
    Tacoma, WA — Nov 15, 2016
    About Dr. Dean Mastras, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1487625851
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Hawaii
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

