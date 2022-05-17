See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD

Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Miyagawa works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miyagawa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Meadown Medical Group
    10085 Double R Blvd Ste 120, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Lipid Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2022
    Dr. Miyagawa is just the best!!! He is very thorough, kind, not bossy, has a wonderful smile & bedside manner. I have never felt anything but very satisfied with my care and well being. I trust his judgment and diagnosis and his choices for whatever tests he wants to order!!!
    Jacqueline Spinetta — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD
    About Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821061599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyagawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miyagawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miyagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miyagawa works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Miyagawa’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyagawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyagawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

