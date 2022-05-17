Overview of Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD

Dr. Dean Miyagawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Miyagawa works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.