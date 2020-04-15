Dr. Dean Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Page, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Page, MD
Dr. Dean Page, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Effingham, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Page works at
Dr. Page's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Effingham900 W Temple Ave Ste 2500, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 540-2350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I recently changed jobs to the Aiken area and received a breast implant recall letter after a mastectomy. My former Plastic surgeon was no longer local nor convenient. After many recommendations, I made an appointment with Dr. Page. Dr. Page explained multiple options, some of which he could assist me with, and some which would require referrals to other surgeons. After extensive research, I decided to go with Dr. Page for implant removal and TRAM flap reconstruction. Although Dr. Page explained this is not an easy process resulting in possible complications, it was the best decision I ever made. Dr. Page and his staff were by my side through the whole journey. Literally, Dr. Page was in the hospital with me after hours, multiple times a day, and during check out. He even bandaged me for the ride home. I have had 11 surgeries in the past 6 years, and I have never had a surgeon care as much for my outcome and me as a patient as Dr. Page. I wish I could give him 10 stars!!
About Dr. Dean Page, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Naval Med Center|University of Cincinnati
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
