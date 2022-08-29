Overview

Dr. Dean Palmer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Palmer works at Gastro Health in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.