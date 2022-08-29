Dr. Dean Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Palmer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Miramar18503 Pines Blvd Ste 311, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 499-2505
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Met Doctor Palmer over 15 years ago as my Father-in-law doctor at memorial regional hospital. Impressed by his knowledge, patient, compassion we made him our family doctor. We have been very happy under his care. As my acid reflex is progressing and need more attention, I trust Dr. Dean Palmer to guid me till I achieve fully recover.
About Dr. Dean Palmer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
- 1881655157
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- St. Mary's Health Center, St. Louis Mo
- Johannesburg General Hospital
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmer speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.