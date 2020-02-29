Dr. Dean Polistina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polistina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Polistina, MD
Dr. Dean Polistina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Westchester Eye M.d.s120 WARREN ST, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 633-7214
Dean C. Polistina MD Pllc200 W 57th St Ste 1410, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 957-6933
- 3 162 W 56th St Ste 206, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 459-0001
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was terrific spent a lot of time explaining everything, I had cataract surgery in both eyes, both times it went without a hitch. He has a nice manner about him and is very competent.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386756146
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Polistina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polistina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polistina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polistina has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polistina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Polistina speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Polistina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polistina.
