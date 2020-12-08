Dr. Dean Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Pollack, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Pollack, MD
Dr. Dean Pollack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Pollack works at
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
-
1
Dean N Pollack MD5200 Centre Ave Ste 316, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-1600
- 2 4815 Liberty Ave Ste 141, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 518-5523
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollack?
I had Hysterectomy and he is such a kind and caring doctor. Best doctor!!! I have been his patient for a long time. He is absolutely and always professional. He always spend time, explaining everything. Most of the time, he returned my calls himself. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dean Pollack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1629030366
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.