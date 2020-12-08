Overview of Dr. Dean Pollack, MD

Dr. Dean Pollack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Pollack works at Dean N Pollack MD in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.