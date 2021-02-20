Dr. Dean Prina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Prina, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Prina, MD
Dr. Dean Prina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of California (San Diego) and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Prina's Office Locations
Denver919 Jasmine St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 764-6770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Partners in Pediatrics - Centennial9785 Maroon County Rd Ste G104, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0571
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prina is an expert. He is kind, compassionate and cares deeply about his patients. We were so grateful for his time as our children's pediatrician. Sad to see him retire.
About Dr. Dean Prina, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245344480
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University of California (San Diego)
