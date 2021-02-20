See All Pediatricians in Denver, CO
Dr. Dean Prina, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dean Prina, MD

Dr. Dean Prina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of California (San Diego) and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Prina works at Partners in Pediatrics - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver
    919 Jasmine St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Partners in Pediatrics - Centennial
    9785 Maroon County Rd Ste G104, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2021
    Dr. Prina is an expert. He is kind, compassionate and cares deeply about his patients. We were so grateful for his time as our children's pediatrician. Sad to see him retire.
    Courtney B — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Dean Prina, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245344480
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California (San Diego)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Prina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

