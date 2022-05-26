Dr. Dean Railey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Railey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Railey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Railey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Railey works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Central Broward8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 627-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Railey?
I had my first visit the 12 of May Then he scheduled me for the endoscopy and colonoscopy on the 19th of May last week. I am very thankful to God for guiding me to dr Railey. Everyone was great in his office. I have no complaints. Thank God for them.
About Dr. Dean Railey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801869987
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Miami Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Miami
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Railey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Railey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Railey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Railey works at
Dr. Railey has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Railey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Railey speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Railey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Railey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Railey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Railey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.