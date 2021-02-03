Overview of Dr. Dean Sato, MD

Dr. Dean Sato, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sato works at Hawaii Vascular And Endovascular in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.