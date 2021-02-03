Dr. Dean Sato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Sato, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Sato, MD
Dr. Dean Sato, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Sato's Office Locations
Hawaii Vascular and Endovascular Inc.550 S Beretania St Ste 505, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 440-0544
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sato for 2 years after having emergency surgery for a dissected aorta, Dr. Sato and his staff are great, always professional, friendly and communicates well. I would highly recommend Dr. Sato.
About Dr. Dean Sato, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Estrn VA Med Sch
- U Hawaii
- U Hawaii
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sato has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.