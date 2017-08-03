Overview of Dr. Dean Schueller, MD

Dr. Dean Schueller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Schueller works at Iha Orthopaedics At St. Joe'S Canton in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.