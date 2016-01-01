Dr. Sidelinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Sidelinger, MD
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Curry General Hospital.
Dr. Sidelinger's Office Locations
- 1 800 NE Oregon St Ste 930, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (971) 673-0716
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Dean Sidelinger, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Pediatrics
