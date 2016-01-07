Overview of Dr. Dean Singer, DPM

Dr. Dean Singer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Singer works at Community Podiatry Group in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.