Dr. Dean Singer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dean Singer, DPM
Dr. Dean Singer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Community Podiatry Group1303 S Linden Rd Ste D, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-0177
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
he has kept me on my feet and running
About Dr. Dean Singer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972504918
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
