Dr. Dean Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Sloan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Sloan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sloan works at
Locations
-
1
Cannabis Doctorx1280 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 800-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan?
I went to Dr. Sloan as my new primary care physician. He took so much time with me to review family history and my own information. As an adult I have never been to a doctor appointment where I didn’t feel rushed out. The appointment did take time, but I would rather spend significant time with a thorough doctor than 5 minutes with a doctor rushing me out with prescriptions.
About Dr. Dean Sloan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912076159
Education & Certifications
- W Jersey Health Sys|West Jersey Health System
- Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.