Overview of Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD

Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital



Dr. Sotereanos works at Orthopaedic Specialists in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.