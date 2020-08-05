See All Hand Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD

Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital

Dr. Sotereanos works at Orthopaedic Specialists in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sotereanos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
    9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 5113, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 471-0935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana Regional Medical Center
  • Upmc East
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Dr.Dean and his entire staff are phenomenal. There were some delays with my surgery, as there were complications with the patient before me, however the nurses and doctors made sure to keep me updated. Once the operating room, the doctor and staff were exemplary and very apologetic for the delays. They are knowledgeable, kind, and patient. I knew exactly what to expect for my surgery and my post op appointment with his PA was awesome. The PA took the time to walk me through exercises to help gain strength and full movement back into my hand. Every time I called, they returned my call in a timely manner and answered all my questions. I am healing wonderfully and would recommend Dr.Dean and his staff 100 times over again. Thank you Dr. Dean and Kevin!
    Ashley — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801898770
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotereanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sotereanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sotereanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sotereanos works at Orthopaedic Specialists in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sotereanos’s profile.

    Dr. Sotereanos has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotereanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotereanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotereanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotereanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotereanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

