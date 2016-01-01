Overview

Dr. Dean Tomlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tomlin works at Chapa-de Indian Health Program Pharmacy-grass Valley in Grass Valley, CA with other offices in Auburn, CA and Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.