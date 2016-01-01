Overview

Dr. Dean Traiger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Traiger works at Physicians Primary Care Southwest FL in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.