Dr. Dean Trigg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trigg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Trigg, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Trigg, MD
Dr. Dean Trigg, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Trigg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trigg's Office Locations
-
1
Kids ENT of Indiana8240 Naab Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 903-4675Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trigg?
We traveled to Dr. Trigg based on a referral. I was very pleased with him and his staff. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Dean Trigg, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1427015833
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trigg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trigg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trigg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trigg works at
Dr. Trigg speaks French.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Trigg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trigg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trigg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trigg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.