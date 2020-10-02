Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsarwhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD
Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 582-2134
Northwestern Medical Group - Pavilion A: Cancer Center1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 582-2134Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Northwestern Medical Group660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 582-2134
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery1475 E Belvidere Rd Pavilion A Ctr, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 582-2134
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsarwhas?
I have been seeing Dr. Tsarwhas for 21 (since I was 27) years through multiple cancers. He has always been such an amazing doctor! He took the time to explain the options and what each one entailed every time!
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School
- The University Of Michigan Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
