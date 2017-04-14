Overview of Dr. Dean Walker, MD

Dr. Dean Walker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Granger Pharmacy in West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.