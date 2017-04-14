Dr. Dean Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Walker, MD
Dr. Dean Walker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Granger Pharmacy3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3600
Jordan Valley Medical Center3460 S Pioneer Pkwy, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3424
Madigan Anesthesia Services LLC3715 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 957-0200
Granger Medical Clinic PC2965 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 965-3424
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walker is an exceptional surgeon. I had a total knee replacement a few weeks ago and my recovery has been easier and faster than the simple knee scopes I've had in the past from a different surgeon. Dr. Walker explains things well and is very thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dean Walker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
