Overview of Dr. Dean Wang, MD

Dr. Dean Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at UCI Health in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.