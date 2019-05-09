Dr. Dean Yamaguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Yamaguchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Yamaguchi, MD
Dr. Dean Yamaguchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Yamaguchi works at
Dr. Yamaguchi's Office Locations
East Carolina Heart Institute115 HEART DR, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4400
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Duplin Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yamaguchi did an excellent job clearing a blood clot from my daughter’s arm and surgically preventing it from returning. He was great at explaining every procedure with her and very patient answering our questions. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dean Yamaguchi, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316016397
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamaguchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamaguchi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamaguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamaguchi has seen patients for Aneurysm, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamaguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.
