Overview of Dr. Dean Yamaguchi, MD

Dr. Dean Yamaguchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Yamaguchi works at East Carolina Heart Inst At ECU in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.