Overview of Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD

Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Ziegler works at BLOUNT ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI, Cedarburg, WI and Glendale, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.