Overview of Dr. Deana Mercer, MD

Dr. Deana Mercer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mercer works at University New Mexico Hospital Int in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.