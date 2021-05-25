Dr. Deana Mercer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deana Mercer, MD
Overview of Dr. Deana Mercer, MD
Dr. Deana Mercer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mercer's Office Locations
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-6225
Carrie Tingley Hospital1127 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (800) 472-3235
Unm Outpatient Surgery and Imaging Services1213 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (800) 472-3235
Unm Medical Arts Clinic - Orthopaedic Care1101 Medical Arts Ave NE Bldg 5, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-2231
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Mercer for the first time today. I thought she and her staff were friendly, courteous and very professional. She spent whatever time I needed and answered all my questions. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Deana Mercer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery
