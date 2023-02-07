Dr. Deana Nes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deana Nes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deana Nes, DO
Dr. Deana Nes, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Emerson, NJ.
Dr. Nes works at
Dr. Nes' Office Locations
-
1
Premier Medical466 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nes?
Outstanding patient experience with Dr. Nes which was the first time I ever saw Dr. Nes.
About Dr. Deana Nes, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1851710040
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nes works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.