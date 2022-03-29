See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD

Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Shenaq works at Professional Office Building in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shenaq's Office Locations

  1
    Professional Office Building
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Transfer Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphovenous Bypass Chevron Icon
Microvascular Head and Neck Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2022
    I have recommended several patients to Dr. Shenaq.
    — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD
    About Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    13 years of experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1902192404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - Microsurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center - Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery|The University of Chicago Medical Center - Plastic &amp;amp; Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenaq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shenaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenaq works at Professional Office Building in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shenaq’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenaq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

