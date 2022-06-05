Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD
Overview of Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD
Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Sims' Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 946-6800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
San Joaquin Gen Hosp Sgy Clin500 W Hospital Rd # 1201, French Camp, CA 95231 Directions (209) 468-6137
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sims was amazing and visited my mom each and everyday making sure to explain everything so thoroughly. Even after great results on a great surgery she contacted my mom after to make sure things were good. You can find a doctor like this anywhere.
About Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
