Overview of Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD

Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Sims works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA with other offices in French Camp, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies.