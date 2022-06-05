See All General Surgeons in Stockton, CA
Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (30)
Map Pin Small Stockton, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD

Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Sims works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA with other offices in French Camp, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton
    1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 946-6800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    San Joaquin Gen Hosp Sgy Clin
    500 W Hospital Rd # 1201, French Camp, CA 95231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 468-6137

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 05, 2022
    Dr. Sims was amazing and visited my mom each and everyday making sure to explain everything so thoroughly. Even after great results on a great surgery she contacted my mom after to make sure things were good. You can find a doctor like this anywhere.
    Marina Valenzuela — Jun 05, 2022
    About Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619113925
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deandrea Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sims has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

