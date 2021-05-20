Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM
Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University / College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Hofer's Office Locations
1
Boulder Valley Foot and Ankle Clinic, PC3000 Center Green Dr Ste 230, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 443-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Boulder Valley Foot & Ankle Clinic PC4735 Walnut St Ste C, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 443-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
They don’t get any better than Dr. Hofer. She is a brilliant practitioner, highly skilled, open minded yet decisive, and an excellent communicator. She considers overall health (not just from the ankles down), takes the time to ask questions and listen to patient concerns.
About Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1639512007
Education & Certifications
- Palo Alto Medical Center
- University Hospital Regional Medical Centers
- Kent State University / College Of Podiatric Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
